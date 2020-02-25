A curious citizen reached out to The Emporia Gazette about the status of safety lights on the Reading Wind Farm turbines.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, structures exceeding 200 feet must have safety lights or paint. Upon contacting Southern Power Company External Communications Director Leighton Burkett, The Gazette was given the following information:
“The first 14 Siemens S108 turbines have a single FAA light, and they blink in unison,” Burkett wrote in an email. “The Gamesa G132s, currently under construction, have FAA lights on before fully erected. The ground prep crew energize the lights on the 132s before they are installed.”
To learn more about the Reading Wind Facility, visit southerncompany.com/our-companies/southern-power.html or contact Burkett at KLBROWN@southernco.com.
