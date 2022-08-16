A Hartford woman whose mishandling of dogs received national attention spent nearly eight weeks in jail this summer, but she’s now free again.
Lyon County Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered Rhonda Staggs released at a Monday afternoon hearing. She had been behind bars since late June for violating her probation.
“She acquired some more animals,” Lori Wynn with the animal advocacy group Guardians of the Wolves said Tuesday.
But court documents obtained by The Gazette Wednesday show that was not why Staggs had her probation revoked.
A motion fled in late June said Staggs “failed to report as directed, failed to refrain from possessing or consuming alcohol or illegal drugs” and “failed to make payment” to the District Court Clerk.
Staggs now has paid the court more than $570, which may have led to the decision to release her.
“Her probation was extended for an additional 12 months, and they added some additional conditions of probation for her,” an Assistant Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday.
That means Staggs remains on probation until next August, with a drug and alcohol evaluation scheduled within 30 days.
Staggs, 58, received one year of probation last December after pleading no contest to three counts of animal cruelty. The probation terms not only mention drugs, but bar Staggs from “possessing [or] owning any animals.”
“The city clerk lives very close to her and has been watching her,” Wynn said from southern California.
Guardians of the Wolves also has been watching, since it took custody of several wolf dogs from Staggs’s kennel on East Grand Avenue in Hartford in May 2021. Wynn said wolf dogs have been spotted there since.
“A lot of neighbors have reached out to me... They can hear the howling,” Wynn said.
Staggs originally faced 17 animal cruelty charges. Most of them were dismissed in a plea agreement worked out last fall.
Her husband, Thomas Staggs, also pleaded guilty last year to three animal cruelty counts. He was sentenced to 30 days of house arrest and was not part of the recent action.
Wynn added that she sent Staggs an invoice by certified mail to cover the cost of Guardians of the Wolves caring for the seized animals.
“She declined to accept it,” Wynn said.
In reality, Wynn wants Staggs to sign over custody of the wolf dogs to her group. If that doesn’t happen by the time Staggs’s probation ends, Wynn promises to file suit.
“She should never have an animal again, after the conditions that she put these animals through,” Wynn said.
