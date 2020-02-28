SALINA — If any spectator blinked too often on Thursday at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, they may have missed one of the most impressive efforts of the day.
Perhaps even two or three of them.
Jolie Ziegler’s performance at the inaugural KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships was impressive on a number of different levels. The Council Grove freshman worked three pins in little more than two minutes time, including a 19-second semifinal bout and a 31-second championship round to earn a gold medal, the school’s first wrestling state championship.
“For years, we’ve been close and to finally get one, it’s awesome,” Council Grove wrestling coach Jay Doornbos said. “She’s just so dominant. I think we’ve got 24 first-period pins (on the season). It’s not just that she won a state title, she dominated her competition.”
In a high-pressure environment, it was a display of speed, strength and efficiency.
“I tried to keep the clearest mindset I could get,” she said. “I wrestle better when I don’t think about much, that was my goal.”
Ziegler had to do very little thinking, getting takedowns on early movement in each of her final two matches. A few tightened moves later, it was finished.
Though she is in just her first year at the high school level, more than than five years of previous wrestling experience was evident.
“It’s very unique for a freshman, especially at the upper weights,” Doornbos said. “I’ve known Jolie for a long time, so nothing about her surprises us. We knew going in that we had a girl that could do what she did. She’s just a special wrestler, a special kid.”
And a young competitor who managed to largely eliminate the noise and emotion from the biggest moments of her season and career-to-date.
“It’s really about her ability to keep her composure in a big event,” Doornbos said. “She wrestled every match like it was just another match, which is exactly what we talked about ... before the championship (round).”
The victory tallied 28 team points, putting Council Grove into a tie for 11th place.
Now comes the pressure of performing as a reigning state champion.
Though if Thursday didn’t faze Ziegler, very little may.
“It’s been a great experience this season,” she said. “(Next), to be a four-time state champion, that would be my goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.