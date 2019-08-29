Wednesday night's Emporia Corporate Challenge event, Putt Putt Golf, ended with a two-way tie for first between The Pound (Simmons) and DD Recruits (Dynamic Discs).
"We will have a Putt-Off tonight, during the Awards Presentation, between the two teams to determine the Putt Putt Champion," Emporia Recreation Center Assistant Wellness Supervisor Aaron Hammond said.
Tonight's event is Bolo at the Emporia Recreation Center front lawn. There will have a food truck, music and lots of awards to give away.
Wolf Creek holds a commanding lead in the overall standings with just one event to go. It has accumulated 351 points through 10 events. DD Recruits have a slim, one-point lead for second at 312 points. The Pound is sitting in third, but is just a single point behind the Recruits.
