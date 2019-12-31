No. 7 - April 20, 2019
One Emporia firefighter sustained minor burns after a large fire broke out on the north end of Hostess on the morning of April 20.
Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor said the fire started in a donut fryer. Everyone got out of the building safely and there were no other injuries reported.
“We were notified about 7:40 [Saturday] morning about a possible structure fire,” Taylor said. “It appears that at least one of the donut fryers was on fire.”
Firefighters were already in the process of dispatching to the bakery when the call came in, Taylor said later in a written statement.
“Crews on duty at Fire Station No. 2 had already noted the heavy black smoke and were in the process of initiating their response,” Taylor wrote. “On arrival at the scene, personnel from Engine No. 2 initiated an interior attack and noted that the interior fire had apparently been extinguished.”
Fire personnel laddered the roof and began operations to control the fire that had extended into the plant’s exhaust ducts and roof area.
Mutual aid was requested due to the extent of the blaze, with assistance coming from the Emporia Police Department, Olpe Fire Department, Lyon County Fire District No. 2 and Lyon County Fire District No. 5.
Westar Energy, Kansas Gas and Gerald Schumann Electric were also dispatched to the scene to “isolate utilities in the affected portion of the plant from the rest of the facility.”
Employees were allowed to re-enter the building shortly after 9 a.m. — less than an hour and a half after the initial report.
Taylor said EFD declared the fire to be completely extinguished at 10 a.m.
