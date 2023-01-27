Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go.
The sun should shine Friday, with a high in the 50-degree range. But then a stationary front will move through Saturday. It could drop snow on Nebraska, but should come through Emporia dry.
While northwest Kansas deals with snow Sunday on Kansas Day, Emporia simply will be cold and windy. The highs Sunday and Monday will be only 24, with a single-digit low possible Sunday night.
But it probably won't be record-breaking cold. The coldest Kansas Day in modern Emporia history occurred in 1966, with a high of seven degrees and a low of -9.
In Cottonwood Falls, where records go back much farther, the temperature crashed to -14 on Kansas Day in 1918.
Emporia had its coldest morning so far in 2023 Thursday, with a low of 16 at Municipal Airport. Cottonwood Falls dropped to 15. The high in Emporia was 34, which was eight degrees below normal.
The next chance for snow is a slight one Monday night and Tuesday morning. The chances currently are only 20%.
