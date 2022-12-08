Libia Fernandini at al.

A Southern Lyon County high school teacher received a $500 classroom grant this week. Left-right: Hartford High School Principal Lewis Whitson, teacher Libia Fernandini and Garry Sigle, executive director of the Kansas Association of American Educators.

A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities.

Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.

