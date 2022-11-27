Osage Orange Tree

Coco Wallace's osage-orange tree is listed among the "Champion Trees of Kansas" for 2022, after being noted in 2020. The tree is at the corner of Morningside Drive and 18th Avenue.

 Kyra Jumper/Gazette

As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”

The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.

