As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”
The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
The Emporia tree might be called a hearty perennial on the list. The Osage-Orange at Morningside Drive and 18th Avenue also was a Champion Tree in 2015 and 2020.
The Olpe-area tree may be harder to find. The KFS lists its location as “29-21-10.” Parcel maps suggest that would be in the southwest corner of Lyon County, between Roads 20 and 30 and Roads B and C.
The KFS evaluates trees for championship status on three factors: circumference, height and “crown spread” - the distance from the ends of branches on one side to the opposite side.
The Emporia tree has grown two inches wider since the 2020 designation. It's now at 19 feet 11 inches in circumference, 64 feet tall and has an 83-foot crown spread.
That Texas Buckeye was last measured in 2018. Its circumference is relatively small, at five feet four inches. But it stands 41 feet tall and has a 38-foot crown spread.
Coco Wallace owns the home where the Osage-Orange stands. The Texas Buckeye is owned by Scott and Carol Ritchie of Wichita.
