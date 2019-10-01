It took everyone involved with Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity to pull off its first barbecue competition, Building with BBQ.
Those efforts were rewarded Saturday when the event brought in more than $15,000 for the local organization.
“Through this path that we’ve been on, putting on a barbecue competition has required the skills of every one of our board of directors,” said Norma Kluthe, head of the board’s building committee. “It really required us to dig in and work together.”
One of those board members’ skills were on display in the competition itself.
Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity board member Ryan Janzen and his 837 Barbeque teammate, Phil McClintock of Ottawa, were named Grand Champions. Janzen said he and McClintock were teammates in college and their team name came from the house number where they lived together while at Ottawa University.
Entering barbecue competitions just offers them another way to continue competing together.
“I’ve always loved competing, and I just recently got into doing barbecue competitions,” Janzen said. “So, when the idea of doing a competition as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity came up, I was all for it.”
Though a couple teams had to drop out of the competition due to storms Friday night, six groups still offered up their best in smoked meats. When the smoke cleared, first-through-third places were named for best chicken, ribs, pork and brisket along with awards for Cook’s Choice and People’s Choice.
In taking Grand Champion, 837 Barbeque took first place for Best Chicken, Best Pork, Cook’s Choice and People’s Choice. It was also second place for Best Brisket and third in Best Ribs.
Janzen said getting everything done to perfection requires a bit of a juggling act.
“We started doing this about a year ago,” he said. “We’ve entered a handful of events; we’ve had some successes and some failures.
“It’s all about timing and organization. You’ve got five categories that you’re trying to time out and trying to get done just right. You also have to find that flavor balance of spicy, salty and sweet.”
Regardless of the results, those involved with Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity were pleased with the event. Organization Vice President Clint Shown deemed it an “overall success,” and said it sets a good foundation on which it can continue to grow in years to come.
He admitted that, after thunderstorms dropped about two inches of rain on Emporia Friday night and early Saturday morning, he feared they might be in for a rough day. But that wasn’t the case, thanks in part to mentoring from Beef Fest committee members Mark Shook and Dee Rickers, according to Kluthe.
“It went great,” Shown said. “We had super high hopes for this event, and I think we came pretty close to what we expected.”
Janzen said success in year one makes him hopeful the event will continue to grow and do more for the organization in years to come.
“These barbecue competitions, they can bring people in from all over the place; other cities, other states,” he said. “As this event grows, I think that can happen. That’s just great for the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity because, I mean, that’s money and resources that come in. They can help with some of our builds, they help cover our operating costs for the year.”
Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity is currently in the process of two builds; one at 714 Cottonwood St. and another at 122 Mechanic St. Anyone interested in helping with those builds can contact Executive Director Eric Kirby at ekirby@emporiaareahabitat.org or 620-794-4483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.