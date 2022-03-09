The North Lyon County School Superintendent received what he calls a “huge” gift two weeks ago. His big reveal came Wednesday night.
Robert Blair told the USD 251 school board that grant money will fund 80% of the district's preparation of a new early learning center, which is scheduled to open next fall. The district plans to use capital outlay money to pay the balance.
“This school district and this board made a leap of faith when we entered into this, that we would apply for some grants,” Blair said. “At the end of the day, it worked out in our favor.”
The grant money will come from two sources. The larger grant will come from the Walter S. Jones and Evan C. Jones Foundation of Emporia, providing $278,440.50. A state Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant will add $125,000.
That leaves about $102,000 for the district to pay on the remodeling work. Blair noted two more grant applications for the preschool are pending,
“The total amount of money that we applied for in those grants was about $107,000,” Blair said. But he doesn't expect a decision on them until June or July.
The school board approved bids for two specific aspects of the early learning center. Painting will cost $7,824, while furniture will cost $16,487.
But the board decided to table bids on another big project which Blair considers immediate. The quotes to replace the Northern Heights High School roof were bigger than Blair expected.
“The lowest roof bid... was $366,546. That kind of gave me sticker shock,” Blair said. One of the two other bids was above $500,000.
The roof may come up when the board holds a special study session Monday evening. But Blair advised against delaying action too long.
“Any direction that you go is probably going to be a year or two or three down the road,” the superintendent said. “You've got a problem with that roof right now.”
Two other capital projects involving Northern Heights were tabled as well. Blair recommended rejecting all bids for new office and gymnasium windows, as well as acoustic panels in the main gym.
While the school board met Wednesday night, parent-teacher conferences in USD 251 scheduled for Thursday were canceled earlier in the day due to an approaching winter storm.
In other business Wednesday night, the North Lyon County school board:
- approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The first day of classes will be Thursday, August 25. Winter break will last from Thursday, December 22 to Wednesday, January 4.
- heard a report on a pilot nine-week air rifle program for about 17 eighth-grade students. Archery instructor Denise Cottonmyre said those classes are “always full,” and air rifle classes elsewhere are safe.
- voted to spend $53,307 on 130 new Chromebooks for students.
- voted to purchase a new scoreboard for the Northern Heights High School gym for $4,894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.