No. 6 - Aug. 30, 2019
Severe thunderstorms rolled through Lyon County in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, causing widespread fallen limbs, power outages and major property damage in some areas.
According to KSNT Meteorologist Matt Miller, wind gusts were clocked as high as 89 miles per hour at the Emporia Municipal Airport. Rain totals for the Lyon County area averaged about 2.5 inches during the storm, with localized reports of up to 4 inches near Americus.
Power fluctuations caused the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s phone system to go down for several hours. LCEC Director Roxanne Van Gundy said 911 calls were routed to McPherson County’s 911 call center during the outage.
“McPherson County did a tremendous job for us,” Van Gundy told The Gazette in an email. “Our power fluctuated several times during the early parts of the storm and that’s incredibly tough on the system. We worked for about a half hour to try to restore the 911 system. All other systems came up, but only one 911 line. This was all during the most intense part of the storm. When it was clear power wasn’t coming back to the system, we had to implement our back up procedures with AT&T and transfer our lines to our first alternate center, which was McPherson. They began calling our dispatch cell phone to relay the information.”
Van Gundy said it is standard operating procedure to have a backup system in place. Lyon County serves as a backup center for three other agencies as well.
“McPherson County did not hesitate to help,” she said. “It is very difficult to take on an area that you aren’t familiar with, along with handling their own calls. I just want to assure folks that this is a great example of redundancies that we have in place to ensure that everyone in Lyon County stays safe.”
A large, metal grain bin at AgChoice outside of Olpe blew over and was heavily damaged, as additional machinery and towers punched a hole into the roof of a shed on the property. The Gazette reached out for additional comment, but was unable to make contact with AgChoice representatives due to down phone lines.
Multiple skylights were broken and sections of shingling were torn off the roof of Visser Hall at Emporia State University during the storm as well, causing water damage on the second and third floors. Despite some additional debris around campus sidewalks and roads, classes were able to continue as usual. Staff said the property damage, which is believed to be mostly isolated, would continue to be evaluated.
A barn at 318 Road 200 south of Americus owned by First Sergeant Eugene Dold and his wife, Jessica, was flattened during the storm as well.
