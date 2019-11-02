In a couple of weeks, families will be gathering for their Thanksgiving meals.
In advance of Thanksgiving, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Fanestil Meats is offering a cooking class on how to prepare and use smoked turkey for the Thanksgiving meal.
Jan Smoots will be conducting the classes, and people will learn about smoked turkeys and how easy they are to prepare and cook.
“Smoked turkeys are as moist as traditional turkeys,” Smoots said “However, the preparation and heating time is half of the traditional turkeys since these are fully cooked.
“These smoked turkeys are just wonderful, and they can make holidays easier."
Smoots will also be preparing some traditional side dishes and have taste testing of the seasonal pies that are available.
“During the event, there will be plenty of taste testing as well as plenty of giveaways,” Smoots said.
There is no cost for the class. To reserve a spot, call 342-6354
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.