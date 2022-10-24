Kansas radar - 10.24.22

This is how National Weather Service radar for Kansas looked at 8:16 a.m. Monday. Emporia could have its wettest day in months.

 Courtesy Weather.gov

This is one time when “rainy days and Mondays” may not bring many Kansans down.

In fact, this is wet weather that a lot of people have longed to see – not only in the Emporia area, but across the Plains States and Midwest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.