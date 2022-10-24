This is one time when “rainy days and Mondays” may not bring many Kansans down.
In fact, this is wet weather that a lot of people have longed to see – not only in the Emporia area, but across the Plains States and Midwest.
Much of Kansas was covered with green on National Weather Service radar Monday morning, indicating rain echoes. Emporia's forecast has a 100% chance for a rainy day.
Parts of the Flint Hills can expect one to two inches of rain Monday. Some locations east of the Kansas Turnpike could have three.
“An isolated thunderstorm is possible... across east central Kansas,” an NWS advisory from Topeka said. “Severe weather is not expected.”
Emporia is receiving its first rain since Wednesday, October 12. Only 0.15 inches has fallen on Municipal Airport during October, compared with a normal rainfall of 2.35 inches.
The rain should move east by 7 p.m. But more is possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Monday's rain follows a weekend where high wind gusts spread dangerous grass fires. The Clay Center area had a gust of 63 miles per hour. The Emporia airport reached 55.
Emporia nearly broke a record, with a high of 84 degrees Sunday. The modern record for the date is 85, set in 2012. But Sunday's low of 68 enters the books as the warmest minimum for October 23.
Emporia broke a record Friday when the temperature reached 90. Cottonwood Falls broke one Saturday, with a recorded high of 88.
Temperatures are not expected to be that high for the rest of this week. Afternoon maximums should be in the low to mid-60s, with morning lows in the 40-degree range.
