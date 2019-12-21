ALLEN — The Northern Heights boys took control of their contest early on as the Wildcats defeated Osage City, 75-56, in the final game before Christmas break.
The Wildcats got monster outings from Cameron Heitman and Tee Preisner, who combined to score 51 points on the night.
“This was the best game we have played as a team from start to finish,” Head Coach Jacob Lang said. “We did a nice job of sharing the ball and finding open guys for easy baskets.”
Heiman had eight points in the first and five more in the second, but it wasn’t until the final eight minutes that the Wildcats’ guard exploded, adding 12 points to help seal the victory.
Osage City fought back within six at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with NHHS in the second half.
“We knew coming in to the game they were going to be physical with us,” Lang said. “One of the big keys for us was to match that physicality and I thought we did a good job of that. I am really proud of all the guys and the way they played tonight. Now it is time for a little rest before we hit the grind after Christmas.”
The NHHS girls started slowly, but picked up steam as the evening progressed as they earned a 62-54 victory over Osage City. Though the Wildcats led by two at the end of the first and had stretched the lead to four by half, it was anything but a smooth beginning as they started in a 10-point hole. An 11-0 run flipped the scoreboard though it still didn’t get easy.
“We started the game about as ugly as a team can start,” NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said. “We did not take care of the ball at all and just did not run an offense.”
After the run by NHHS, the two teams kept pace. The Wildcats pulled in front by seven, but three free throws right before the break kept it close.
“I was proud of the fight in our girls but we have to learn to be more consistent with our play,” Massey said. “We played well at times but have to continue at making those good times last a lot longer.”
NHHS will travel to Chase County on Tuesday, January 7.
GIRLS
OCHS 16 11 7 20 — 54
NHHS 18 13 13 18 — 62
Osage City: Devoll 3, Sage 17, Davis 5, Serna 23, Kerns 6.
No. Heights: Massey 19, Hinrichs 5, Brecheisen 5, French 2, Hines 2, Smart 18, Boyce 5, Barnett 5.
BOYS
OCHS 9 18 12 17 — 56
NHHS 18 15 17 25 — 75
Osage City: Stromgren 5, Smith 5, Shaffer 14, Boss 8, Brenner 3, Lincoln 2, Orender 17, Schaefer 2.
No. Heights: Campbell 3, Heins 12, Heiman 32, Orender 3, Preisner 19, Arb 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.