The waiting game for a Madison High School track star lingered Friday, while the school superintendent clarified what the controversy about a proposed trip to Texas was all about.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association still had received nothing about invited athletes for the Texas Relays. Without a list, the KSHSAA cannot sanction the meet.
The USD 386 school board turned aside Casey Helm's request to compete in the meet Tuesday night. The lack of a sanction was one reason.
“It's not a Board-versus-Casey situation,” Superintendent Stephen Jowers said Friday. “The board was looking at the situation altogether. Casey's a great kid ... always upbeat, a hard worker.”
Helm is also a defending state champion in the discus and shot put, with an athletic scholarship to Princeton University for next year.
But Helm would have to compete in the Texas Relays representing Madison High School, which would mean he'd have to miss a local spring meet under KSHSAA rules.
Jowers also sided Friday with board member Jeff Williams, that the “chain of command” was not followed with Helm's request.
Jowers admitted track coach Alex McMillian “didn't run it by the administration or anybody,” including the Madison athletic director. Nor did the assistant coach, who is Helm's grandfather.
The Texas Relays begin Wednesday, March 23. Madison High's first meet of the season is April 7-8 in Wichita.
NOTE: This story has been corrected after further comments from Jowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.