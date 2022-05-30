Weather takes no holidays. That can include severe weather, too.
The Emporia area has a level two “slight” chance for severe weather Monday evening, according to the government Storm Prediction Center. It goes up to a level-three “enhanced” risk on the five-point scale Tuesday.
The strongest chance for storms Monday should occur after 7 p.m. Redevelopment could occur Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The storms are expected to leave as much as another inch of rain across Lyon County by Wednesday. Emporia Municipal Airport stands at 7.37 inches for May, after adding 0.02 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls is at 8.03 inches for the month.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center's road closing map still showed one blockade due to flooding Monday morning. Road 155 was closed between Road F and Road G..
Before any rain comes, strong winds will blow. Gusts could reach 45-50 miles per hour across eastern Kansas before calming down in the midday hours.
A chance of rain continues in Emporia through Thursday, with Friday the only sure bet for sunshine after Monday.
