The employees and management of Xan-A-Do Salon and Spa hosted a breast cancer awareness benefit for recently-diagnosed friend and coworker Amy Delgado Friday afternoon.
Guests were invited to dye pink streaks in their hair — or beards — to raise awareness and show their support. They could also put money toward Delgado’s medical costs with the purchase of prize raffle tickets.
“Obviously being able to support those with breast cancer is great, but for me, it’s important to raise awareness about every cancer,” Delgado said. “I hope everybody does their best in going to get themselves checked and not waiting when they find something. That’s the biggest thing.”
