No. 5 - May 18, 2019
A round of thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong gusts of wind as morning turned to afternoon on May 18.
The Emporia Municipal Airport reported a wind gust as high as 86 miles per hour hit Emporia shortly before noon. Several power lines and trees were downed as a result. By 5:30 p.m., power had been restored to all but a little more than 100 Westar Energy customers after more than 3,000 were in the dark for much of the afternoon.
More than 1,000 residents of Chase County were also without power most of the day, along with residents of Lyon County, particularly south of Emporia, and Westar Energy customers in Madison
The May 18 storm was one of a few significant weather events that hit the area over the summer. In late August, one storm knocked out power for most of Emporia overnight, with one only a few days earlier downing power lines in northwest Emporia, canceling classes at Emporia Public Schools and Flint Hills Technical College.
