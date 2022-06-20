Empty chairs lined up outside of the Emporia Presbyterian Church west campus are shedding light on a recent national tragedy.
The church laid out 21 chairs to symbolize the 19 children and the two teachers who lost their lives during the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
While the church does not want to take a specific stance on the issue, they chose to recognize those who died after a church member recommended they follow the idea of another church out of town, said building committee member Lois Schrock.
