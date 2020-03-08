Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.