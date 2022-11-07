A Lyon County woman charged with child pornography will not be tried until early next year.
Brandi Snyder, 35, was scheduled to go on trial Monday in federal court in Wichita. But a judge granted a delay in late October at the request of Snyder's attorneys.
“Additional time is necessary for counsel’s effective preparation,” a motion filed by public defender Jennifer Amyx in late October stated.
Amyx noted prosecutors have submitted nearly 140 documents as potential evidence, along with three recordings.
“An expert may be hired to review certain electronic data in this case,” Amyx wrote in her motion. That would mean a separate investigation by Snyder's team.
Snyder now is scheduled for trial Monday, January 23, 2023.
Snyder was arrested and indicted in August on four child porn counts: two of production, one of possession and one of distribution. Prosecutors say they are based on reviews of two Snapchat accounts she had, apparently while living in Americus.
Snyder remains in the Butler County Jail.
