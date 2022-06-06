When the mayor is away, the scoffers and critics will have their say.
That sums up Monday night’s Madison City Council meeting. With Mayor Paul Dean absent, the “open forum” portion turned into open season for three people to complaint about city conditions.
“Any direction that you pull into town now is a filthy, nasty mess,” James Andrews claimed.
The springboard for about 40 minutes of venting was a row of four vacant houses on South Fifth Street, not far from where Gary Edwards lives.
“You can hardly see the houses for the growth along the street. And nobody takes care of that,” Edwards said.
Council President Earl Murphy, who presided over the meeting, admitted the problem results from some homeowners living out-of-state. Some live as far away as New York.
“When I first got on the council, I tried to be nice to people and tell them to clean up or you’re going to have to go to court,” Murphy said. “That doesn’t work.”
It doesn’t because summonses in Greenwood County aren’t enforceable outside Kansas, he explained.
Council members promised to consult with the mayor, who is an attorney, and work on possibly tougher ordinances for the next meeting on Monday, June 20.
“Sometimes, when you don’t complain, you don’t get anything done,” Murphy said.
Andrews had other issues, ranging from crews not removing snow on roads near his hilltop home to the lack of a Madison police department.
“Why would that be, for the taxes that we pay?” Andrews asked. “You could hire a marshal for the town.”
“They have to be a licensed police officer. We don’t have one,” Murphy said.
Murphy went on to explain that two nearby Greenwood County Sheriff’s deputies are on call when needed, but “it’s not their job to patrol Madison.”
After the complainants finished, the Madison City Council and city clerk found something to like. They said the cleanup from Saturday’s Unbound Gravel races was impressive. That had been a concern in March, when the course through the city was approved.
“I came back down Sunday and looked around. It was a really good job,” Council member Daryl May said,
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.