Chase County Public Schools is welcoming a new superintendent this summer.
Glenna Grinstead began the next leg of her career as the superintendent of USD 284 on July 1. Grinstead graduated high school in Chase County and is happy to return after about 30 years.
“In some ways, it’s like coming home,” she said. “In some ways, it’s completely new, because it’s been so long since I’ve had the connection with the community.”
After flying the Chase County coop, Grinstead attended Dodge City Community College before Northwest Oklahoma State University for her bachelor’s degree, followed by Fort Hays State University and Texas Wesleyan, where she earned her master’s degree.
She taught English at the junior high and high school levels in Stanton County, followed by her role as teacher and up the chain to assistant principal, principal and superintendent for Chase-Raymond. She has been in the education field for 26 years and shows no signs of slowing down.
Grinstead said she enjoys being visible in the schools and how being involved creates strong relationships with students, staff and faculty.
“I will be in the buildings, because I have to see the kids,” she said. “That’s still a part of me.”
Grinstead expressed interest in helping with breakfast duty.
“I want the kids to know me … and I want to get them involved in some of our decisions as we move forward, as well,” she said.
Grinstead values seeing students have lightbulb moments in school. She loves when students genuinely get excited while doing something they love.
The students are her main focus, leading Grinstead to make decisions with them in the forefront of thought. The biggest way to help the students right now, she said, is by taking the summer to get school facilities prepared by the time school starts.
Grinstead spent her first couple of weeks getting familiar with the bond issue and all it entails. She toured each facility in-depth, has been taking many notes and asking various questions about the construction process. She said she has enjoyed having the summer time to concentrate on custodians, maintenance and the building processes
“I’m staying busy, because it’s been an active few weeks,” she said.
Things will get even busier for Grinstead as the school year begins and community activities expand.
“In the school, we have so many activities,” Grinstead said, “but then in the community, they have an amazing amount of activities.” She said she looks forward to the challenge of not knowing what to expect each day by being actively involved in both the school and the community.
Grinstead said the district is special because of “the kids, the sense of support and the pride that everyone takes in the district.”
“One of the big draws for me was the area,” she said about her pursuit for the job. “I love the area. I love the people. I love the sense of community and the things that they have going on in this community.”
Prior to accepting the position, Grinstead talked to and visited the area and facilities with her son. He will be a junior in high school, and she wanted to make sure he was on board. He signed off on the idea and has been involved in weight training to adjust to the new community.
Grinstead said she is happiest with her family and when watching her son succeed. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, crafting and doing other DIY projects.
