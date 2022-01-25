Chase and Lyon Counties may see a lot of two-wheeled visitors in June.
This year's Biking Across Kansas tour will head from west to east. It will reach Cottonwood Falls on Thursday, June 16. After passing through Emporia, the cyclists will stop for the night in Olpe.
Then the group will pedal through Lebo on its way to Ottawa on Friday, June 17.
The eight-day tour will begin west of Syracuse Saturday, June 11 and end at the Kansas-Missouri line near Louisburg. The entire route will be paved.
This will be the 48th annual Biking Across Kansas tour. Organizers say it will have a maximum 850 cyclists.
Registration for this year's ride will open Saturday, which is Kansas Day, at BAK.org. More information on the tour is available there as well. Part-time riders for a day are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.