A Council Grove attorney accused of attacking a city council member with a truck did not have his scheduled first appearance Thursday. It's not clear when he will.
“Mr. Iverson's case has been continued to a date uncertain,” Morris County District Judge Margaret White told The Gazette Thursday morning.
“This came up yesterday,” White said. She did not disclose the exact reason for the continuance.
White said she'll provide potential hearing dates to prosecutors and Iverson's attorney for rescheduling.
Iverson's appearance in Morris County Court had been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. A docket posted Thursday morning indicates Iverson appeared at 9 a.m. as an attorney for both sides in two estate cases.
Iverson faces six counts, including two counts of aggravated assault, for allegedly trying to run over Council Grove City Council member Keith Wessel and his wife with a semi tractor in July 2020.
Lyon County Assistant Attorney Ashley McGee, acting as special prosecutor, filed the charges against Iverson in early June.
Another person originally was charged with the attack, but that case was dismissed last year and is now confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.