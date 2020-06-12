The Kaltenbacher Trust Fund has donated $100,000 toward USD 284 Chase County's track, according to an announcement made Wednesday.
The trust also contributed $5,000 for a special needs fund, accessible for principals and social workers to fund any specific things to help special needs students.
“It will be a nice help for the district,” Superintendent Glenna Grinstead said.
Grinstead’s report started with an update on the track. The company building the track will break ground in early July, or perhaps earlier, depending on the weather.
The board discussed the continuous learning plan. The staff has been attending workshops to learn more about technology and distance learning, among other topics. The District Leadership Team will meet soon to make plans and preparations before the state releases information about guidelines.
“I think any good plan needs some preparation time, and you need a good plan,” Grinstead said, adding that more details about what the coming school year looks like will be released soon. The ultimate goal is to return to the typical school day.
There is leftover bond money, and the board decided to use the $81,000 for some of the repairs that came up during the bond that the district had to pay for.
Board policies were updated as recommended by the Kansas State Department of Education.
Jerod Barrett was approved as the head junior high football coach and Alex Weiss as an assistant high school football coach. Perry White, one of the grade school custodians, had his retirement approved.
Since the county lifted public health restrictions on Tuesday, school-related summer activities are in full-swing. Weights and workouts are already going on.
“I think the kids have been glad to see each other and be back doing some things,” Grinstead said.
She said it has been nice going to the buildings and seeing students there.
