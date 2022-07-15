The July heat is getting its tag-team partner back. Get your towels and water bottles ready in response.
Nearly all of eastern Kansas is part of a heat advisory from 1:00-8:00 p.m. The heat index in Emporia is expected to reach 102 degrees, while it hits 108 in Manhattan and Salina.
High humidity is returning, but some rain could come from that. In fact, Topeka had light rain shortly after sunrise Friday.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A marginal risk for severe weather exists north of Emporia.
Emporia Municipal Airport tied its highest temperature of the year Thursday, hitting 98 during the 6 p.m. hour. Cottonwood Falls reached 92, which is two degrees above normal for this time of year.
Emporia finally could have its first triple-digit day next week. The extended forecast has a high Tuesday of 103.
