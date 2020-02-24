St. Marys Catholic Church of Hartford celebrated its community with bellies full of homemade food Sunday afternoon.
The gathering marked the 20th anniversary of the St. Marys Beef and Noodle Dinner. This year, the event was held in the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room.
Parishioners were responsible for all of the event preparations. They even pre-made the fresh noodles in January and froze them, in order to make Sunday’s operation smoother. Over the 20 years, parishioner Janel Wiederholt said most aspects of the event have stayed the same.
“It’s a great team effort between all of the parishioners,” she said. “Everyone does a great job of pitching in.”
Wiederholt spent the afternoon taking care of the dining area and welcoming guests. She said about 250 people usually attend. Each adult meal costs $8, children’s meals cost $4 and guests were able to dine-in or carry-out their meals. The funds are being saved for miscellaneous church expenses, though the fundraiser has been directed toward specific projects in the past.
Communing over food is an age-old way to strengthen a community. Parishioner and cook Ed Winn understands that, and he is happy to help cook and serve up beef, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, fruit jello and desserts.
“We’ve got a wonderful crew in the kitchen,” Wielderholt said.
“This is fun,” Winn said. “I thrive on this. Actually, if we were feeding more, it would be great.”
There are about 50 families in the St. Marys parish, and many brought friends and family from the surrounding region to the event.
“I have fun sitting there and getting to talk to everybody,” Winn said about the event. “I sit there and usually harass everyone as they come through.”
Winn said when the kids come through the line, he likes to joke around while also emphasizing the importance of eating their vegetables.
Father Matt Nagle was in attendance for the first time, as he just recently joined St. Marys. He said he was impressed by the parishioner ownership of church operations.
“Part of what we get to do is be good neighbors and be friendly and offer hospitality to other people,” he said. “We have a dedicated group of people that are really invested in the parish and in the community, succeeding and doing well.”
He said he was also impressed with the food and the number of guests in attendance. Events like this bring the interior church community together, as well as bring parishioners together with the external community.
In addition to the food, the church hosted a raffle for a variety of items, including meat packages, art, gift certificates and more. Most of the items were donated by parishioners.
St. Marys Catholic Church of Hartford holds mass at 9 a.m. on Sundays, except on the fourth weekend, when mass is held at 5 p.m. Saturday for potlucks.
