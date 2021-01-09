On Wednesday afternoon, a large mob of President Trump’s supporters protesting the result of the 2020 presidential election breached the US Capitol building as Congress was in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. The stunning images of the event captivated and shocked people all over the world, including here in Lyon County.
What People Say: "What do you think about the riots at the US Capitol?"
(4) comments
We're in deep doo-doo. The woman who was killed was a military veteran. The man with the zip cuffs is a military veteran. The Capitol policeman who died was a military veteran, and a Trump supporter. We know there was inside help. We know police officers let the Nazis and white supremacist usurpers in and posed for selfies with them. We know the police high-fived the insurrectionists. We know the police fist bumped the thugs. Obviously there are a lot of law enforcement personnel that must be purged from federal service.
Broke a few windows an paid with they're life, , But WOW so violent, Nothing like the peaceful protests that "burned " all summer, Hey Didn't code pink storm the capitol during the Cavanaugh hearings? Yeah I think they did but were just let right on in , no shots fired no tear gas. That's odd, Oh must be White supremacy or climate change or something. No no no equity , thats it
No wonder you barely make $30 an hour. Higher paying jobs are for smart people.
Be sure to look at all those who will be charged in the coming weeks for the riot, insurrection, sedition, domestic terrorism, and trying to overthrow a democratic election that many Republican appointed Judges already ruled were without any of lies being told by Trump, Fox News (Fux Newz), and Republicans and you will match the same identities from right wing extremist groups that the FBI said were the actual groups inciting the riots, violence, and damaging property at BLM protests over the summer. By the way, ‘Antifa’ is actually an IDEAL and not any organized group, and it factually means Anti-Fascism. But if Republicans who blame ‘Antifa’ want to proudly be opposed to Anti-Fascism ideals, they are missing knowledge of the history they claim to want to return America to... The FDR policies that Republicans have been reversing, damaging, and destroying for several decades... That is why economic issues have gotten so much worse for working people in the United States.
If you think beating a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher, felony destruction, felony theft, and stopping a government function to overthrow and kill politicians they didn’t like is a normal good old American civic activity, Donald J. Trump would like you to donate more money to his grifting PAC to keep passing himself as a success. Everyone alive in the 1980s knew Trump was just a cheap wannabe Gordon Gekko at best and a sleazy glorified used car salesman at worst, other than a cult of pathetic reality show junkies and those that think that voting ‘R’ today is just like voting for President Eisenhower, who had a 92% tax rate for richest.
