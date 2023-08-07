The Emporia Gazette
MADISON — Madison High School was hit hard by a fierce storm that swept through the area in the early morning hours of Saturday, causing severe damage to the school’s premises.
Straight-line winds wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. One unfortunate outcome of the disaster was a broken gas line, resulting in a major gas leak. However, swift action by authorities has resolved the gas leak situation, ensuring the safety of the school community.
The extent of the damage appears to be concentrated on the main gym roof, leaving it severely compromised. Officials are currently assessing the full scope of destruction to determine the necessary steps for recovery and repair.
Local residents and concerned community members are urged to stay informed by keeping an eye on The Madison News, where further updates and developments on the situation will be provided.
The district is in need of support from the community at this time, including an individual with access to a large mower and bagger to help clean up the scattered insulation debris. Please reach out to school administration for more details.
The school administration will be coordinating efforts and will reach out to those who step up to assist.
