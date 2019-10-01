The Orchard has a hit on its hands.
In its first year, people turned out to the Fall Harvest Festival in droves Saturday. From families with children, retired couples and groups of college students, people from all walks of life showed up to enjoy the day and find out what The Orchard — located north of Emporia on North Highway 99 — has to offer.
“We’ve been busy,” Orchard Store Manager Sarah Lockyear said. “We’ve had a better turnout than what we expected. We’re really glad to have so many people come out.”
Along with apple picking, attendees had a chance to play a round of mini golf on the native limestone course built by the late Jon Karr, play cornhole or Polish golf, feed fish in the pond, participate in arts and crafts, get their faces painted and grab some food offered by the Jack’s Snack Shack food truck. Inside The Orchard Store, there was plenty of Kansas-made products for sale along with the ever-popular apple cider slushies.
Lockyear said the family was excited to see so many families enjoying the event.
“When my grandpa (Bob Karr) created The Orchard, he did it for families and for people to enjoy nature,” she said. “This is really just fulfilling our purpose.”
Lockyear said with the event being in its first year — and with more than two inches of rain late Friday night and early Saturday morning leaving the grounds of The Orchard a bit soggy — the family didn’t know what type of turnout to expect.
She said, even early in the day-long event, any expectations they did have had already been exceeded.
“We were just hoping to have some people come out and enjoy the day,” Lockyear said. “It’s turned out to be a lot more people, which is great.”.
