Food delivery services are growing more prominent in Emporia.
As part of EmporiYUM, The Emporia Gazette spoke with local businesses that have a part in online food delivery services, such as MyTown2Go and DoorDash.
MyTown2Go has been delivering food to Emporians for over three years, and during its time has built a relationship with its partner restaurants, including Do B’s and Bobby D’s.
Do B’s owner Daren Bontrager said Do B’s has had a “great relationship” with MyTown2Go. Do B’s has utilized its services for over three years and has received positive reports from customers throughout the years.
“The community evidently is supporting that type of business,” Bontrager said. “We’ve got enough foodies in town that we’re able to support a delivery service.”
Bontrager said he is happy that Emporia is at a point where it has multiple delivery services available to customers.
Do B’s never anticipated doing delivery on its own, as its “in-house service is really where we wanted to be,” Bontrager said. Delivery simply did not fit into the Do B’s business model, so Bontrager is appreciative for the ways in which Do B’s is able to reach community members who may not be able to physically make it into the restaurant, such as the elderly or disabled.
“That’s a great benefit from our business perspective--to have a company that has just taken that legwork of making that delivery,” Bontrager said.
Do B’s sees the most food delivery when international events like Glass Blown Open and The Dirty Kanza bring many hungry people to Emporia. Bontrager said the food stays as fresh and hot as possible, largely due to the one-to-one relationship the delivery services have with the customers, meaning instead of loading up a bunch of orders and delivering them in bulk, delivery drivers pick up and deliver each meal individually.
MyTown2Go has a “pretty straightforward relationship,” with Do B’s, Bontrager said, in that the delivery service takes the orders, turns them in to Do B’s and takes care of the payment, pickup and delivery. Delivery services raise the menu prices 10-30 percent, as well as charge a delivery fee, in order to cover the company’s delivery costs.
Do B’s has not pursued delivery of their own because of the cost involved with insurance and operations--fuel, insurance and labor costs, among others.
Do B’s also previously had a relationship with DoorDash, but upon experience with the “cumbersome” ordering process and a handful of complaints about errors and other issues, Do B’s has discontinued its relationship with DoorDash.
Bobby D’s Merchant St. BBQ has sustained its relationship with both DoorDash and MyTown2Go. Manager Michael Cain said it was a rocky start with both DoorDash and MyTown2Go, which he attributes to small staffing. He said the delivery process has gone smoother recently.
“We usually don’t have any issues with either of them,” Cain said, adding that when they have had issues, they’ve been addressed quickly. While the restaurant has received a few customer complaints about the delivery service, Cain made note that it’s less likely to hear from customers who have positive experiences. “If we had a problem with the service, we’ll just talk to them, and they’ll accommodate us,” Cain said.
Bobby D’s had also not pursued individual delivery, because of the availability of resources. The restaurant currently has one van, which is used for delivering larger, catered orders. Those deliveries usually keep the van fairly busy.
Cain recognized the ease delivery offers those who are unable to make it to the restaurant, adding busy parents to the mix, and said about five percent of business occurs through delivery.
“I do appreciate that we’re able to help out those guys with DoorDash and MyTown2Go,” Cain said.
Bontrager said his main advice to customers is to know what they are ordering and what they can expect; that way, they can have an idea of what they are getting when their food is delivered. Though the food may not be piping hot, it will be as fresh as possible. Cain said delivery services are nice but that it’s probably easiest, if the customer is able, to call in and pick up the food themselves.
Check out the DoorDash and MyTown2Go websites or apps in order to learn more about which restaurants have partnered with these delivery services.
DoorDash and MyTown2Go show no signs of slowing down in Emporia and are one of many ways to eat well, locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.