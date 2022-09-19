As one TV meteorologist put it Monday morning: “Summer is going out with a bang.” Perhaps better put, a sizzle.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Chase and Greenwood Counties Monday morning about the potential for a high heat index and spreading outdoor fires.
“Breezy and persistent dry conditions will lead to very high grassland fire danger,” it said.
Lyon County is not under the advisory, but the heat already is noticeable and will stay that way through Tuesday.
The temperature hit 100 degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport Sunday. That broke a record from the mid-1950s and was the first 100-degree day since Monday, August 15. Cottonwood Falls reached 97 Sunday.
The forecast high in Emporia Monday is 99 degrees, close to the daily record of 101 set in 1954. The Tuesday top is forecast to be 100, before a cold front brings relief and another chance for rain Wednesday.
