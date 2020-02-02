Saturday night's Lyon County League Championship game started as a shootout.
So it was only fitting that it ended with a bang.
Madison's Chase Harrison hit a well-contested 3-point basket as the clock expired to thrust the Bulldogs to a 37-36 victory over Lebo .
The Wolves, who had trailed by as many as seven in the third, retook the lead, 36-34, with little more than a minute to play.
After both teams had missed opportunities, Madison was set to inbound the ball under the basket with 6.1 seconds on the clock.
It took little more than four seconds for the ball to return to Harrison's grasp, just beyond the left elbow at the 3-point line. With two Lebo defenders on guard, Harrison went up and drained the basket as time expired to flip the scoreboard one final time.
Harrison scored a game-high 20 points and his final shot accounted for Madison's only points in the final quarter.
The two teams combined for five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including a stretch that saw four straight makes, two on each end.
Madison scored the final four points of the first half to carry a 23-22 advantage into the intermission.
Lebo took the lead back to start the third, but an 8-0 run by the Bulldogs gave them their biggest lead of the night.
The Olpe girls also earned their third consecutive LCL Tournament Championship with a 61-27 win over Lebo.
Marley Heins and Maya Bishop each scored 17 for the Eagles.
See Tuesday's Gazette for the full recap and a photo gallery from Saturday's Championship action.
Third place scores:
Olpe Boys 44, Burlingame 30
Hartford girls 44, Burlingame 28
Fifth place scores:
Waverly boys 40, Marais des Cygnes Valley 34.
Waverly girls 48, Madison 22
Seventh place scores:
Hartford boys 41, Southern Coffey County 31
Southern Coffey County girls 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 10.
