The most explosive season of the year in Lyon County officially fizzles out Tuesday night.
Legal fireworks discharges in Emporia and rural Lyon County ends at 10 p.m. As usual, that's far too late for some people.
“We have had 64 complaints,” Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes said at mid-afternoon Tuesday.
That was the total throughout Lyon County since July 1. And it's up from 50 complaints at the same point in 2021.
Hayes said police filed one criminal complaint Sunday night, after a person claimed to be struck by fireworks. But officers normally don't go around town to lock up people for causing explosive noises.
“Our goal is compliance,” Hayes said. A visit and a talk usually is enough to resolve fireworks concerns.
“If we get called several times to the same place, then we might issue a citation,” Hayes added.
Emporia firefighters said Tuesday morning that they'd had no medical calls related to fireworks so far.
A “couple of dumpster fires” somehow developed Sunday, a spokesman reported. The cause of those was not disclosed.
A grass fire erupted Monday afternoon along road 130 near K-99. A fire department spokesman said it was a controlled burn which went out of control. No one was hurt.
(2) comments
10 days of fireworks is less than 3% of the year. You don't seem very tolerant of others.
I think that two days of that irritating noise is enough Monday night they went on til 2am where I am. They dont follow rules and dont care about anyone else I think getting sleep to go to work is more important then having fun. No regards for anyone but themselves It gets way out of hand I always said that if my home catches on fire from all that flying derby I am suing the city for negligence I dont see how it is ok to shot those terrible loud things when you have neighbors on both sides of you Some of them sound like a bomb going off and shake the house and the windows Every year it is the same old issue
