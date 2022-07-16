Producers from a YouTube series came to record and interview those involved with the National Teachers Hall of Fame Thursday.
A special segment of Everyday Heroes will be released during Teacher Appreciation Week 2023.
The channel shares “Real Stories. Real Hope. Real Heroes. Everyday Heroes is a support program that focuses on the heroic accomplishments & sacrifices of our military veterans.”
“This is an evolution of starting with nothing in 1989; there was no National Teachers Hall of Fame in 1989, and thanks to the effort of the university, the school district, the city of Emporia, the ESU Foundation,” said Ken Weaver, interim executive director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame. “It’s very fertile soil for this kind of idea. It has captivated the nation.”
The segment will feature clips of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, the Emporia State campus, and interviews with those who make the hall possible. Some of those include the two living founders of the 31-year-old organization; Mark Andrews and Dave Eldridge, along with inductees from the hall and potentially even some of those inductees’ former students.
“This will not only help expand that awareness but also solidify its importance,” Weaver said. “The importance of recognizing career educators.”
This is a reflection of the awareness the National Teachers Hall of Fame strives to bring, he said. The hall recognizes and has representation in 41 out of 50 states.
“When we think about the impact think of yourself,” said Weaver. “Where would you be without those one or two or three seminal figures in your life?”
