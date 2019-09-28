ALLEN — It only took two quarters for Northern Heights to claim its victory in a battle of Wildcats on Friday night.
Northern Heights’ Cameron Heiman was responsible for four of his team’s six touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Yates Center.
Yates Center ran 10 more plays in the contest, but it was the hosting Wildcats which produced 260 yards more of total offense. Five of NHHS’ touchdowns came on plays of 30-plus yards.
Heiman crossed the goal line from 34 and 31 yards out in the Wildcats’ first two offensive drives.
Colton Tiffany added a 51-yard score on a pass from Heiman and Tee Preisner added a 19-yard touchdown run, all coming in the first quarter.
In the second, Tyler Floyd scored on a 35-yard run and Heiman made it 42-0 after a 52-yard run.
The game was ended in the fourth quarter due to approaching storms.
Heiman had 120 yards on the ground, while completing two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
NHHS (4-0) will host Lyndon next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.