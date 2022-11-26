For nearly 33 years, Blue Dawn Kennels owners Keith and Robbi Gulledge have built a legacy with their bird dog training. Now they are about to be honored in a big way for their success over the years.
They are no strangers to knowing about the GSP (German Shorthaired Pointer) Field Trial Hall of Fame, but they also know that the rule of thumb is that you are supposed to be 65 years or older or deceased to be nominated. When a friend in the industry approached Keith about being nominated, Keith said it would have to be both of them getting elected together or he wouldn’t accept.
Even though neither are 65 years of age, a friend of theirs put together a binder highlighting the couple’s stats, adventures and professional operation. It didn’t take much to put together an impressive portfolio nor did it take much consideration as the Gulledge’s received a letter a few weeks ago saying that they had both been selected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will be held in February at the Bird Dog Hall of Fame in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
The Hall of Fame has a specific interest in honoring dogs and people who excelled in the field trial sport which began in the late 1930’s.
The Gulledge’s have trained over 60 national championship winning and runner up dog titles. In 2021, they were named the AKC (American Kennel Club) 2021 Breeder of The Year for the pointing breed. They were also inducted into the Kansas Heritage Hall of Fame in 2010 by the Kansas Pointing Dog Association.
Robbi is the first and only woman to date that has placed in both the GSPCA (German Pointer Club of America) National All Age Championship and the GSPCA National Gun Dog Championship receiving runner up in both to husband Keith.
Blue Dawn Kennels has some of the top male German shorthairs in the breed standing at stud and top female with puppies available with planned litters. Not only do they train dogs, but some of their top-of-the-line breeds are also available for sale.
When it comes to dogs, the Gulledge’s are a wealth of information to friends and clients alike. The dogs they raise and train are treated like royalty and the Gulledge’s fall in love with every single dog they come in contact with. They have a knack for being strict trainers to turn the dogs into championship hunters, but they do so with love and compassion. They have clients from all over the United States and have made lifelong friendships with many of them. Most of them are repeat customers because they know you will not find many better than Keith & Robbi Gulledge.
