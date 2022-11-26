For nearly 33 years, Blue Dawn Kennels owners Keith and Robbi Gulledge have built a legacy with their bird dog training. Now they are about to be honored in a big way for their success over the years.

They are no strangers to knowing about the GSP (German Shorthaired Pointer) Field Trial Hall of Fame, but they also know that the rule of thumb is that you are supposed to be 65 years or older or deceased to be nominated. When a friend in the industry approached Keith about being nominated, Keith said it would have to be both of them getting elected together or he wouldn’t accept.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.