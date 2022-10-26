A plea deal involving an accused Council Grove attorney is “very close,” his lawyer told a Morris County judge Wednesday afternoon
Steven Iverson made his second appearance as a defendant, accused of attempting to run over a Council Grove City Council member and his wife with a truck in July 2020.
“We are very close to having a plea agreement put together,” Thomas Lemon said from Topeka during a Zoom hearing. He added there's a possibility of resolving all the counts against Iverson “in one hearing with one plea.”
Lemon explained he's spent “quite a bit of time” talking with Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee of Lyon County. He asked for a continuance so that a written plea can be prepared.
Judge Margaret White accepted that, setting another hearing for Monday, December 5. She noted Lemon would have to appear in person if a written agreement is finalized.
Iverson said almost nothing during the short hearing, apparently appearing from his office.
Iverson faces six counts stemming from a semi-truck drive on K-177 late on a Saturday night. Prosecutors say he intimidated Council Grove city council member Keith Wessel and his wife, who were heading home from dinner in Alma.
Another person originally was charged, as Iverson reportedly claimed he was a passenger in the truck.
But prosecutors say Iverson offered the original suspect $5,000 in March 2021 to have the charges dismissed. When a defense attorney reported that to the court, all the charges were dropped.
Morris County Prosecutor Laura Viar passed the case to McGee to avoid potential ethics problems, as she says Iverson has the only practicing law firm in Morris County.
McGee charged Iverson in June with two counts of aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim and reckless driving.
Lemon talked Wednesday about combining the criminal case with a separate traffic count.
McGee claims Iverson drove while under the influence in mid-June, testing 0.13 in an alcohol test. A 0.08 or above blood alcohol level is considered legally drunk in Kansas.
Iverson is accused of not driving in his lane.
(1) comment
How does this man still have his license to practice law? Isn't interfering with an investigation and lying to law enforcement grounds for disbarment or at the very least suspension? He even bribed a man to take the blame for him. He will get off for the DUI and what should have been called "attempted murder" but is instead being called "intimidation".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.