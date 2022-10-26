Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.07.15 PM.png

Steven Iverson is part of possibly the only practicing law firm in Council Grove.

 Courtesy IversonLawOffice.com

A plea deal involving an accused Council Grove attorney is “very close,” his lawyer told a Morris County judge Wednesday afternoon

Steven Iverson made his second appearance as a defendant, accused of attempting to run over a Council Grove City Council member and his wife with a truck in July 2020.

Tags

(1) comment

EmporiaRocks

How does this man still have his license to practice law? Isn't interfering with an investigation and lying to law enforcement grounds for disbarment or at the very least suspension? He even bribed a man to take the blame for him. He will get off for the DUI and what should have been called "attempted murder" but is instead being called "intimidation".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.