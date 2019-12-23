Diners at Strong City’s Chuck Wagon Cafe welcomed a pair of visitors from the North Pole Saturday as Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for a festive meet-and-greet.
While the event was especially focused on children - who could take pictures with the couple and deliver their list to the man in red while enjoying a selection of candy canes and other Christmas treats — all morning customers could get in on the spirit of the holidays by donating to a local cause. Restaurant proceeds between 8 - 10:30 a.m. were donated to the Strong City Preservation Alliance and their ongoing goal of restoring the 1900 Theater to its former status as a popular community meeting and entertainment space.
“We’re trying to get some fundraisers going to help us kick off a big building project,” Preservation Alliance Board Chair Marilyn McComber said. “We’d like to get something started soon so the building can be much more for the community than just a shell, and we figured a holiday-themed event would be a great way to do that.”
So far, the group has organized the removal of trash and recycled material stored in the building; successfully submitted a grant to replace the roof and stabilize the walls of the structure; raised money to tuck point the stone walls; add new coats of paint and repair the soffits; and held other community fundraising efforts around Chase County. Currently, McComber said her fellow board members were in the process of applying for additional Kansas Heritage Grants and had started separate consultations with area architects to, hopefully, produce the first formal drawings of the renovation plans.
“The process has taken a while because the committee has had to really discuss what the building needs,” McComber said. “I think we’ve come to a consensus that an updated second floor is needed for stability, and also heating. The Heritage Grant is for work on the front lobby, which is virtually the only part of the building that is still intact from the old theater. A lot is happening, but a lot of fundraising is needed. We really appreciate the community support that we have been getting so far.”
McComber encouraged those looking to get involved in the project to visit the theater’s blog at 1900theater.com for updates on progress and information on upcoming events. Those considering making a donation can do so directly through the theater’s fund, which is managed by the Emporia Community Foundation.
“This space is something we envision being multi-purpose,” McComber said. “It’ll hopefully become a versatile building that people can have meetings in and a space for weddings, family reunions, social events and other things along those lines. Eventually, we’d like to get back to its purpose as a theater, but more of a live theater. Having a community theater in the future would be phenomenal, and that’s definitely something we’re trying to work toward.”
