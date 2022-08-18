Emporia Main Street will help welcome students back to the community with its annual Welcome Back Block Party next week.
The block party is set for 5:30 - 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 22 in downtown Emporia.
“There are a lot of students who come from out of town and may not know what some of the different local options are,” Casey Woods, executive director of Main Street said. “This is one of those events that’s great for hiring as well. For students who are looking for awesome jobs and for businesses that are looking for employee options. It's that first opportunity for them to check each other out.”
The event will spread across the 1200 - 800 blocks of Commercial Street where there will be music and prizes, along with booths and or activities from different Emporia organizations and businesses.
“It is for those students,” Jess Buchholz, community development coordinator said. “It’s the Welcome Back Student Block Party and it’s geared toward FHTC and ESU students. We work with staff and administration for both of those institutions to get the word out and we have several student organizations that come and participate.”
More than 80 businesses and student organizations will be participating in the event. You’ll be able to find businesses such as The Sweet Granada, Life Church and Main Street, Axe Co., and Campus organizations such as the Emporia State University Democrats, FHTC Dental Hygiene and ESU Esports.
Main Street conducts a survey of all the businesses a few weeks after the block party every year to see what went well and what didn’t. Buchholz said that every year they always come back saying business has increased from the students and that the newer hybrid style of the block party has also been beneficial.
“I think in this type of setting students are with their friends and so they are a little more willing to explore or walk into a storefront that they wouldn’t normally go into,” Buchholz said. “So it offers them that option to check out some new places. Like Casey indicated, we have some great local businesses and we feel like this event helps students become familiar with the business community.”
Main Street would like to remind all who attend the event to grab a block party passport so that they have the chance to earn some of the door prizes that will be offered by the participating businesses.
“We know that for students that aren’t from here it may be difficult to know what services are available,” Woods said. “We’ll have CrossWinds here. They might not be familiar with that and they may need assistance from an organization like that. They may be from Johnson County and know about a bunch of chain coffee shops but wouldn’t know about Gravel City Roasters or the Granada Coffee Co. If you don’t know about the businesses that are available you obviously aren’t going to patronize those different businesses. So it gives the opportunity to integrate with the community quicker.”
