Emergency crews were called to a crash with injuries Tuesday morning in the Americus area. But two drivers declined treatment.
The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. at Road 220 and Road K, which is southeast of Americus and near the Emporia rest stop on the Turnpike.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said dump truck driver Juan Duarte, 48, of Emporia failed to yield the right of way to a pickup driven by Larry Kusmaul, 67, of Allen.
The report added that both vehicles "sustained heavy damage."
A separate crash with injuries was reported minutes later at West 9th Avenue and Neosho in Emporia. Details on that were not immediately available.
