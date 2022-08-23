A Hartford man is in a Kansas City hospital after sliding his car into a Coffey County ditch.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Zachary Stephenson, 30, lost control of his sport utility vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday on 19th Lane near Blackbird Lane, about one mile east of Hartford.
