Freezing rain led to several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday night and Monday morning. One of them injured a 91-year-old Council Grove man.
Freezing rain led to several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday night and Monday morning. One of them injured a 91-year-old Council Grove man.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a car lost traction while heading south around 8:25 p.m. Sunday about 11 miles north of the Admire exit. It skidded to the left into the center wall.
Passenger Donald Charboneau complained of pain, but was not taken to a hospital. The driver of the car, Thomas Irwin, 52, of Council Grove, was not hurt.
Troopers say both men wore seat belts when the crash occurred.
