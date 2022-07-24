Saturday was not Kirk VanDegrift's first fire rescue. But it was the first time he encountered real people.
“I didn't think. I just did it... It's just what you do,” VanDegrift said Sunday about his actions before dawn Saturday in Cottonwood Falls. Even though one woman died, he potentially saved others.
VanDegrift was sleeping when the fire developed in an apartment building at 801 Eighth Street around 4:16 a.m.
“The smell of smoke woke me up,” VanDegrift said Sunday. “I thought it might be coming from my apartment, and maybe it was up in the ceiling.”
When VanDegrift went outside, he instead found smoke coming from the end of an apartment building. He called 911, then went to the front of the building.
“I saw flames coming out of the middle of the apartment section that we lived in,” VanDegrift continued. A female resident was outside, whom VanDegrift led to safety away from the building.
“I ran back to the other apartment, knocked on the door and got a lady and her dog out so they were safe,” he said.
But VanDegrift's next-door neighbor didn't respond when he knocked on the door.
“I went into the apartment. It was just covered in smoke,” VanDegrift said. “I looked in her living room and looked in her bedroom, and didn't see her in there. I thought maybe she was gone.”
It turned out Sharon Tatman, a woman in her mid-70s, was on the floor next to her bed, perhaps already dead. Firefighters with air packs and lights found her later.
“I couldn't find her through the smoke,” VanDegrift said. “She's a very small lady.”
Tatman's apartment was so hot that VanDegrift's face was black when he stepped out.
“You could tell the heat was melting stuff on the ceiling – the ceiling fan,” he said.
Chase County firefighters showed up at that point, eventually joined by Lyon County fire crews. But VanDegrift said the apartment building was engulfed in flames.
“For a volunteer fire department, they were as professional as they could be,” he said.
The people in that apartment building probably couldn't have asked for a better neighbor at that moment. That's because VanDegrift is a retired police officer.
He once was Assistant Police Chief in Medicine Lodge. He also served with law enforcement at the city and county level in Kingman.
“That's about the third time I've run into a smoky building to look for people,” VanDegrift said.
One of those cases also involved a neighbor. He recalled a carpet caught fire at a home in Medicine Lodge.
“I went in with a fire extinguisher and actually out out the fire before the fire department got here,” VanDegrift said.
Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker described the apartments damaged Saturday as low-income housing. There was no announced cause for the fire Sunday.
VanDegrift hopes people will remember Tatman's relatives, as well as the people who lost belongings in the fire. Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center offered room and board to the survivors. It's collecting clothing for them as well.
But some people also are thinking a lot about VanDegrift. A daughter-in-law wrote on Facebook that he was “displaced” by Saturday's fire. And at least one person is calling him a hero.
“I'm no hero,” VanDegrift responded as he broke down in tears. “The heroes are those firefighters. They risk it every day... I just did what I thought anybody else would do.”
