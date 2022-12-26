A Lyon County woman accused of producing child pornography will not stand trial before mid-March.
U.S. District Judge John Broomes accepted a motion last week to delay the trial of Brandi Snyder. She had been scheduled for trial in Wichita in late January.
The motion by Public Defender Jennifer Amyx said she “has retained a digital forensics expert” to examine all the prosecution evidence. Amyx added care is being taken “to ensure there is no distribution of any illicit image” during the process.
Snyder, 35, was arrested in August. Prosecutors say they have three recordings and nearly 140 documents proving Snyder produced, possessed and distributed child porn during April and May 2021. She apparently lived in Americus at the time.
Broomes set a new trial date of Monday, March 20. Snyder remains in the Butler County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.