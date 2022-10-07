Emporia and Strong City will receive state grant money to improve paths for pedestrians.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Emporia is receiving a state “Transportation Alternatives” award of $483,744 for next fiscal year. The money is designated for a “Sidewalk System Improvement Project.”
Strong City's grant is even larger. KDOT will provide $780,000 for a “Streetscape Project” on Cottonwood Street.
Local governments must match 20% of the grants. In Emporia's case, that will be about $120,936.
A statement from the city Friday said Emporia has three locations in mind for the money: 12th Avenue from roughly Peyton Street to Burlingame Road, 24th Avenue between Lincoln and Prairie Streets and Burlingame Road in the Riley Avenue area.
Maps provided by the city indicate the improvement will mean new sidewalks on the west side of Burlingame on both sides of the Interstate 35 interchange.
In all, KDOT awarded $28.5 million in grants for 32 “pedestrian and bike transportation projects” across Kansas. The money comes from the Federal Highway Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.