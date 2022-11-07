051517 252 bond

Hartford Junior-Senior High School received improvements from a Southern Lyon County USD 252 bond issue approved in 2017.

 File photo

Wednesday night will be tour night for the Southern Lyon County School Board.

Members will tour the Hartford school facility, during their monthly meeting there at 6 p.m. They'll also talk the $1.5 million federal grant USD 252 received in October for four new electric buses.

