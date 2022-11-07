Wednesday night will be tour night for the Southern Lyon County School Board.
Members will tour the Hartford school facility, during their monthly meeting there at 6 p.m. They'll also talk the $1.5 million federal grant USD 252 received in October for four new electric buses.
The district actually has five buses in the pipeline. Superintendent Michael Argabright said in October that one traditional diesel-engine bus still has not been delivered after 18 months.
An agenda posted on the district's Facebook page shows Argabright also will present an update on academic progress. The board will receive a report on a state safety and hazard inspection.
