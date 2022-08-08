It could take two more weeks to determine who died in a head-on collision west of Eureka. The crash was that bad.
“We're waiting on dental records to positively I-D the driver of the passenger car, “ Capt. Chuck Yokley with the Kansas Highway Patrol troop in Chanute said Monday. “We're waiting on the coroner to get the records.”
A car heading west on U.S. 54 somehow crossed the center line around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. It crashed into an eastbound cattle truck loaded with animals about one mile outsie Eureka.
“After impact, both the car and the semi-truck burned,” Yokley explained.
The truck driver, Harry Wunderlich Jr. of Piedmont, was taken to Greenwood County Hospital with injuries. Yokley estimated 28 head of cattle in the truck were killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.