The North Lyon County Board of Education apparently likes what its superintendent is doing.
"My superintendent contract was extended for one year,” Robert Blair said Thursday.
But outgoing school board member Tammie Reed said it actually was a two-year extension.
An executive session on Blair occurred at the end of Wednesday night’s board meeting. However long the extension is, Blair will remain superintendent until the end of the 2023-24 school year.
"No money tied to it right now," Blair added. State records from 2020 indicate he's currently paid $100,125 plus benefits.
Blair also said the school board voted Wednesday night to invest $10,500 on improving the lighting at the baseball field in Admire. That won’t be the total cost. The next step is up to Admire city officials.
“We don’t know for sure how much they're going to kick in,”Blair said. “They promised to partner with us on that.”
Western Electric of Emporia will spend the winter upgrading underground lighting for the outfield and batting cages. The work should be finished for opening day. The Northern Heights baseball schedule has not been announced.
Blair expressed for the modified COVID-19 quarantine guidance announced this week by Lyon County Public Health. It shortens the time to as little as seven days, if no symptoms are present.
“They're pleased with that change,” Blair said of the USD 251 board. I'm pleased with that change", because that allows us to have kids in school more…"
A large number of students and parents attended Wednesday night’s meeting in Americus, as “Wildcat Pride” certificates were presented for outstanding athletics and academics. But Blair apologized for the lack of a Facebook Live stream of the meeting.
“I was down a technology person,” he said. “That’s the first time that’s ever happened.”
